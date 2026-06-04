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ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentSwitzerland

Cham agrees share swap to take full ownership of Bredella project

4 Jun 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Group acquiring 30.9% stake of minority shareholders

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