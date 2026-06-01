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Policy & RegulationDevelopmentFundraisingUK & Ireland

Chancellor mulls return to Blair-style PFIs for new towns funding

1 Jun 2026 | 08:08 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The approach aims to unlock private capital but risks backlash

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