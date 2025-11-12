Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsDevelopmentESGInvestmentSouth WestUK & Ireland

Chancerygate acquires Bristol site for £35m logistics scheme

12 Nov 2025 | 07:52 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Five acre Avonmouth plot sold by supermarket chain Farmfoods

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Curzon de Vere bags £57m loan for Ipswich logistics expansion

11 Nov 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Wrenbridge and Fiera secure planning for £30m development

11 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Trio join forces for £55m Essex industrial scheme

10 Nov 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Plans unveiled for 2.5m sq ft Cambridgeshire logistics scheme

4 Nov 2025
Read