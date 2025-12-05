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LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentPortugal

Chancerygate and Mitiska REIM to develop first Portuguese logistics project

5 Dec 2025 | 06:56 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Joint venture will deliver 14,700 sq m park near Lisbon

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