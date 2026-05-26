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LogisticsCanadaContinental EuropeCorporateM&AUK & Ireland

Chancerygate closes in on sale to Canadian fund management giant

26 May 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Robin Marriott, David Hatcher

Corporate deal for logistics manager expected to boost expansion plans

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