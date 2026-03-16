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LogisticsInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Chancerygate lands £150m+ Manchester airport logistics estate

16 Mar 2026 | 16:12 | London | by May Agaran, David Hatcher

Deal made on behalf of £500m industrial joint venture with GIC

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