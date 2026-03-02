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LogisticsInvestmentUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Chancerygate plans 145,000 sq ft Birmingham logistics park

2 Mar 2026 | 13:25 | London | by May Agaran

Site in Coleshill purchased for speculative project

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