NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

Chancerygate snaps up £28m Milton Keynes industrial hub

11 Sep 2026 | 07:57 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

DTZ Investors offloads 192,000 sq ft Wolverton multi-let asset

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

PLP notches up hat-trick of Milton Keynes lettings

2 Apr 2026
Read

Approval for 200,000 sq ft Milton Keynes logistics development

28 Oct 2025
Read
Admiral Hyson Industrial Estate

DTZ Investors snaps up £20m London industrial estate

20 Oct 2025
Read

Topps Europe expands Milton Keynes presence

11 Jun 2025
Read