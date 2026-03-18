NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Chanel's €75m Amsterdam office hits the runway

18 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch, Julie Cruz

Boutique property located in Zuidas business district

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Katrin Hupfauer on tripling Meag’s logistics portfolio and going international for resi

12 Mar 2026
Read
Office Building, Building, Handrail

Global real estate capital flows back to Europe as strategies shift

5 Mar 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Union starts up €175m Dutch office sale

4 Mar 2026
Read

Deka secures lease at Amsterdam office

3 Mar 2026
Read