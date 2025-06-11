PeopleAustraliaCanadaContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland
11 Jun 2025 | 16:03 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones
Lowell Baron promoted to chief executive as Brian Kingston becomes executive chair
China’s Greenland mulls sale of £600m Spire London
South East office take-up hits three-year high
Building Safety Regulator starts to budge on Gateway 2
Institutions eye opportunity as Reeves revives housing associations
Is £86bn for sciences enough to boost investment outside the Golden Triangle?
Change at the top of Brookfield’s global real estate business
Receivers appointed over £300m Chelmsford shopping centre redevelopment
Nearly half of developers unaware of sustainable financing opportunities
Nick Montgomery to step back from managing Schroder REIT
Long Harbour makes approach for PRS REIT
HSBC makes offer for flex workspace at Canary Wharf
KKR and Mirastar refinance £450m portfolio
Landsec begins £2bn office unwind with City sale
Tritax launches new London fund with £1.5bn ambitions
Ares lines up £175m sales from Landsec hotel portfolio
Lender takes control of City office once valued at £145m
Blackstone loads up £430m portfolio sale
Self-storage sellers face reality check
Aberdeen hits the ground running with £100m portfolio sale
Gaw Capital bought out of £500m West End trophy