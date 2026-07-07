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OpinionUK & IrelandLogisticsOfficeRetailLeasing

Changes to commercial leasehold and the Landlord & Tenant Act are coming – owners take note

7 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Paul Tonkin

Proposed changes could have an impact on thousands of leases up and down the country

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