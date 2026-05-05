Channel 4 puts London HQ up for sale

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland
5 May 2026 | 11:00 | London | by James Buckley
Decision follows move to hybrid working and relocation of staff outside London
Macquarie and Affinius commit €182m to Irish resi platform
Council picks ECF for Portsmouth regeneration scheme
DWP confirms 55,000 sq ft at L&G Sunderland office scheme
Administrators appointed for Trammell Crow logistics scheme
Blue Shield lines up £24m loan for pair of shopping centres
Arada London plans Southwark resi scheme
New finance locked in for £800m London build-to-rent trophy
Why house prices are no longer the best way to track investment returns
Cube AM buys £10m Wrexham logistics hub
Surrey council’s property company sells £40m+ warehouse
The existential threat to listed property
Savills completes £827m Eastdil takeover
Mike Ashley frontrunner for City of London estate
West End estate launched for £130m+ sale
Blackstone’s logistics disposal run surpasses €4.3bn as liquidity returns
CBRE bolsters UK debt and structured finance team
New finance locked in for £800m London build-to-rent trophy
Hong Kong investor lands £160m West End sale
Crown Estate acquires Piccadilly Regent Estate
Fiera aims to build £1bn single-family portfolio with new fund