Advanced Search

OfficeLondonOccupierRetailUK & Ireland

Charles Tyrwhitt picks Landsec's Bankside office for City HQ

21 May 2025 | 13:11 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

British clothing retailer takes 18,680 sq ft alongside two new occupiers

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Hammerson completes £400m Brent Cross buyout

21 May 2025
Read

Irish government closes in on €100m Dublin hotel deal

21 May 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Investec and AIB provide £55m loan for office-to-resi conversions

21 May 2025
Read

Reef and GIC work up plans for £1bn Camden life sciences development

21 May 2025
Read