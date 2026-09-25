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ResidentialDevelopmentNorth WestPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Chatha Capital submits plans for 46-storey Manchester tower

25 Sep 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

592-home One Castlefield project will complete the St George's regeneration masterplan on Ellesmere Street

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