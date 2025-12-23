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Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & IrelandDistress

Cheng family mulls sale of Holborn Rosewood hotel

23 Dec 2025 | 07:47 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Plunging Hong Kong real estate values inflated the group's relative indebtedness

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