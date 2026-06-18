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FinancingHotels & LeisureLondonUK & Ireland

Cheyne backs OneIM’s London hotel platform with £375m loan

18 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Facility includes acquisition finance and development funding

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