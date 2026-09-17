NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingDevelopmentESGInvestmentLondonOfficeSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Cheyne backs Poultry office refurb with £121m loan

17 Sep 2026 | 15:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Modernisation of the Grade II-listed City of London building advances

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Kajima secures approval for 31,000 sq ft Soho office retrofit

10 Sep 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

Cheyne backs OneIM’s London hotel platform with £375m loan

18 Jun 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

BNP Paribas REIM offloads €60m Blue Duo Düsseldorf

26 May 2026
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Dominus and Cheyne bank £250m Standard Chartered loan

6 May 2026
Read