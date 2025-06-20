Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Cheyne Capital and Stanhope team up for £375m Red Lion Court

20 Jun 2025 | 07:35 | London | by May Agaran

Consented scheme is for 250,000 sq ft of offices and retail across 11 storeys fronting the River Thames

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Charles Tyrwhitt to relocate HQ to Landsec's Bankside office

21 May 2025
Read

Cheyne Capital acquires £210m London office-to-resi scheme

28 Apr 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Landsec puts another Southwark office on the market

9 Apr 2025
Read

Landsec courts buyers for £375m Bankside office project

3 Apr 2025
Read