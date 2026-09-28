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FinancingContinental EuropeHotels & LeisureItalyResidentialRetail

Cheyne lends €26m for Italian hotel and resi portfolio

28 Sep 2026 | 11:58 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Properties are in the Gulf of Trieste

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