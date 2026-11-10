NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeLondonUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

China Life to sell stake in City tower

10 Nov 2026 | 08:12 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Brookfield moves to take majority control of 99 Bishopsgate building

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower

14 Sep 2026
Read
Light, Gate, Building

China's Evergrande founder given life sentence

20 Aug 2026
Read

Gary Neville's firm lodges revised plans for pair of residential towers

18 Aug 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Plans submitted for Canary Wharf HSBC tower revamp

12 Aug 2026
Read