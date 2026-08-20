NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Policy & RegulationCorporateDistressUK & Ireland

China's Evergrande founder given life sentence

20 Aug 2026 | 08:28 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Hui Ka Yan pleaded guilty to eight charges in April

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Happy, Head

Hedge fund boss named as buyer of Nick Candy's Chelsea mansion

16 Apr 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Nick Candy offloads £270m+ London home

2 Apr 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Evergrande delisted from Hong Kong stock exchange

26 Aug 2025
Read
Light, Gate, Building

JLL allowed to continue managing London flats owned by Evergrande founder's ex-wife

20 Jan 2025
Read