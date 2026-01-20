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DevelopmentLondonOfficePlanningUK & Ireland

China’s mega embassy plans approved – but is that the end of the story?

20 Jan 2026 | 14:41 | London | by Alexander Peace

620,000 sq ft Wapping scheme given go-ahead despite spying fears and domestic backlash
 

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