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LogisticsUK & IrelandWest MidlandsLeasing

Chinese e-commerce giant leases 206,000 sq ft Staffordshire shed

13 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Harry Young

3PL secures last available warehouse at Fradley Link site

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