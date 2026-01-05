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LogisticsEast MidlandsUK & IrelandWest MidlandsInvestment

Chinese e-commerce giant on the hunt for Midlands mega shed

5 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Harry Young

Fast fashion specialist considering first UK logistics hub

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