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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

Chinese e-commerce giant's logistics arm signs 41,180 sq m Berlin lease

7 Apr 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Facility is located at Verdion PremierPark Ludwigsfelde

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