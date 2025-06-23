Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PoliticsDevelopmentGlobalLondonOfficeRegenerationUK & Ireland

Chinese super-embassy in London set for approval

23 Jun 2025 | 08:08 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Formal approval due before September, with a judicial review process expected to follow suit

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Met Police withdraws objections to Chinese embassy plans

27 Jan 2025
Read

Ministers back China’s London embassy plans

16 Jan 2025
Read

Tower Hamlets council refuses plans for Chinese embassy again

10 Dec 2024
Read

Chinese Embassy will put lives in "constant and unnecessary danger", say critics

1 Oct 2024
Read