Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailLondonOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Chinese toy giant snaps up £63m Oxford Street store

2 Jul 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, James Buckley

Mixed-use block sold to Pop Mart spans 32,800 sq ft

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Rayner backs plans for Oxford Street pedestrianisation

17 Jun 2025
Read

Premium tea brand brews up second London location

16 Jun 2025
Read
Paparazzi, Person, Electronics

Fanatics opens Regent Street global flagship

8 May 2025
Read

Former Oxford Street Debenhams offices fully let

14 Apr 2025
Read