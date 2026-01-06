NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeFranceNordicsPortugalSpainUK & IrelandHotels & LeisureCorporate

Christie & Co names MD for hotels and international operations

6 Jan 2026 | 14:37 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Carine Bonnejean to continue leading UK hotels

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Plant, Architecture, Building

Global Mutual Hotels' chief on steering €500m value-add platform in post-pandemic market

1 Dec 2025
Read

Iroko Zen enters Italy with hotel portfolio deal

21 Mar 2025
Read

Cushman expands UK hospitality capital markets team

7 Feb 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Cushman France poaches Christie hospitality head

21 Jan 2025
Read