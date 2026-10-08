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RetailInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Church Commissioners seals Yorkshire retail park acquisition

8 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Beck Retail Park was floated for £34m sale

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