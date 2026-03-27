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Senior livingInvestmentNorth WestResidentialSouth EastSouth WestUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Churchill taps investors for £150m retirement living portfolio

27 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Portfolio offers incoming buyer immediate scale in later-living sector

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