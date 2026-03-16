NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingNordicsRetailSweden

Cibus appoints finance chief

16 Mar 2026 | 13:04 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Ann-Sofie Lindroth to replace Pia-Lena Olofsson

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Nyfosa’s finance chief resigns

18 Feb 2026
Read

Nyfosa board member resigns

16 Jan 2026
Read

Cibus appoints new chief executive

3 Dec 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A Cibus: “Supermarkets are part of the social infrastructure”

8 Jul 2025
Read