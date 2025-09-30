Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailContinental EuropeCorporateDenmarkInvestmentNordicsPeople

Cibus buys €40m Norwegian retail portfolio 

30 Sep 2025 | 07:49 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Company also opens Danish office  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Hotel

€400m portfolio launched into resurgent Nordic hotels market

30 Sep 2025
Read
Shop, Indoors, Market

Cibus bags €36m grocery stores 

16 Jul 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Cibus acquires €61m Finnish retail properties

8 Jul 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A Cibus: “Supermarkets are part of the social infrastructure”

8 Jul 2025
Read