NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordicsSweden

Cibus buys €104m Nordic discount stores

29 Apr 2026 | 07:31 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm completes five acquisitions in Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Cibus appoints finance chief

16 Mar 2026
Read
Indoors, Shop, Grocery Store

Stoneweg launches €1bn retail investment strategy

5 Mar 2026
Read

Eurocommercial acquires €110m Swedish shopping centre

5 Mar 2026
Read
Person, Human, Shop

Citycon cancels €250m revolving credit facility

2 Mar 2026
Read