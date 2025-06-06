Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentNordicsSustainabilitySweden

Cibus names sustainability head

6 Jun 2025 | 07:40 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Hanna Cedervall held a senior role at facility manager Coor

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Grocery Store, Shop, Market

Cibus completes €232m bank loan refinancing  

17 Apr 2025
Read

Cibus to elect new chairman 

11 Dec 2024
Read

Genova hires sustainability head

10 Oct 2024
Read

Cibus Nordic appoints new CEO

1 Dec 2023
Read