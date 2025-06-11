Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceContinental EuropeCorporateNordicsRetailSweden

Cibus raises €90m+ in share sale to finance European growth

11 Jun 2025 | 07:17 | London | by Julie Cruz

A number of international investors subscribed to the issue

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Flare, Light, Nature

Big bang? Europe prepares for growth in science and tech real estate

10 Jun 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Q+A: Hines' Chiang Ling Ng – "We think Europe is the greatest market at the moment"

27 May 2025
Read
Outdoors, Nature, Landscape

Emilshus raises €50m from share issue

21 May 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Q+A: Newmark’s plan to dominate capital markets, debt and structured finance in Europe

8 May 2025
Read