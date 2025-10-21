RetailEast of EnglandNorth WestUK & Ireland
21 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten
New mandates for shopping centres in Ipswich and Wigan
Lloyds Living names new chief executive
Former principal investors launch capital advisory firm
Canadian giant to sell Leeds build-to-rent block after a year
Hilco Real Estate Finance continues growth with Dublin expansion
Cited bags two mall mandates for asset management arm
Medbourne adds fourth founding partner to line-up
Derwent and Related Argent team up for Moorfields Eye Hospital site
Crown Estate acquires Oxfordshire plot for science park expansion
State Street starts up Dublin office sale
BAE buys 96 acre GSK Cumbria site
CEG calls in administrators
Landsec lines up buyer for £600m City tower scheme
Frasers sets sights on another UK shopping centre
LaSalle puts £770m designer outlets up for sale
Five questions for Tritax on £1bn Blackstone logistics deal
Brookfield to take control of Oaktree in $3bn deal
Larry Ellison commits £890m to Oxford life sciences campus
L&G sells stake in £500m Inspired Villages JV
LCP clinches £250m ultra-urban London logistics project
£248m London campus sale launched