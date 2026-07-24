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RetailNorth WestUK & IrelandLeasing

Cited scores 150,000 sq ft lettings hat-trick at Wigan shopping centre

24 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Three tenants take 150,000 sq ft at repurposed mall

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