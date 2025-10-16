Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LogisticsPlanningSustainabilityUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Citivale and Partners Group secure planning for North Yorkshire shed

16 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

Greenbox Thirsk moves closer to 820,000 sq ft site goal

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Symbol, Mailbox, Text

VGP secures North Rhine-Westphalia site for industrial park

13 Oct 2025
Read
Electronics, Hardware, Computer

Government mulls automatic planning approvals for large data centres

6 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Panattoni secures planning consent for new Reading logistics park

24 Sep 2025
Read

Approving China's embassy in London unlawful, planning lawyer argues

11 Sep 2025
Read