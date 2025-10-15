Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

OfficeLeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

City centre deals drive Leeds quarterly office take-up to 157,000 sq ft

15 Oct 2025 | 14:04 | London | by May Agaran

Strong demand and limited grade A supply are pushing rents to £50/sq ft at new schemes, based on Leeds Office Agents Forum data

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Nuveen agrees £85m West End office sale

13 Oct 2025
Read

Logistics take-up hits highest level in three years

9 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Colt DCS secures approval for 1.2m sq ft London data centre

8 Oct 2025
Read

Dublin office take-up surpasses 800,000 sq ft in third quarter

3 Oct 2025
Read