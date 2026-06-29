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LondonDevelopmentInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

City Corporation calls government "anti-growth" over tall buildings intervention

29 Jun 2026 | 15:12 | London | by May Agaran

Housing minister has requested additional hearings over impact on Tower of London in 2040 Local Plan

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