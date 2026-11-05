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LondonUK & IrelandData centresIndustrialInvestment

City Corporation seeks partner for sprawling Barking Power Station site

5 Nov 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

The 42-acre East London site was previously earmarked for a £1bn market relocation scheme before plans were scrapped in 2024

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