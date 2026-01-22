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LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

City Corporation to offload £120m portfolio

22 Jan 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Move aims to free up capital for Smithfield and Fleet Street regenerations

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