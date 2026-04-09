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DevelopmentIrelandUK & IrelandOfficeResidentialInvestment

City council completes acquisition of €500m Dublin site

9 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Development was bought from receivers Grant Thornton

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