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ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandFinancing

City & Docklands secures £41m refinance of Old Oak BTR scheme

22 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Facility backs completed asset in a London regeneration area

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