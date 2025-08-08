LondonOccupierOfficeUK & Ireland
8 Aug 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley
London-based firm with £17bn under management moves west
HSBC agrees 210,000 sq ft Canary Wharf office move
City investment manager lured to the West End
Why the office sector has nothing to fear from AI
Fresh buyers lead £150m industrial deal charge
Hammerson closes £319m Bullring and Grand Central deal
Bidders make final pleas in battle for Assura
Barking Riverside names new managing director
Blackstone appoints Rob Harper as interim BREIT chief executive
M&G checking out after long stay in Melbourne hotels
Government demands clarification of redacted Chinese embassy plans
Is BTR broke?
HSBC agrees 210,000 sq ft Canary Wharf office move
Tenants commit to Canary Wharf in 250,000 sq ft leasing flurry
Oval swoops for £100m Mayfair opportunity
Flex office agency floated for sale
Sheds market cools as occupiers are spoilt for choice
King Street grows European team with senior hires
£100m London aparthotel gem in play
UK listed propcos battle to cut costs
Visa plans Canary Wharf move