Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonInvestmentOfficeRegenerationUK & Ireland

City office up for sale with “super prime” redevelopment potential

25 Jun 2025 | 16:20 | London | by Charlie Schouten, James Buckley

Office with £55m price tag to be vacated by law firm next year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

PPHE secures £90m London hotel project

23 Jun 2025
Read
City, Urban, Road

Kennedy Wilson to offload £220m Victoria trophy

20 Jun 2025
Read

Cheyne Capital and Stanhope team up for £375m Red Lion Court

20 Jun 2025
Read
Floor, Indoors, Architecture

Trinova puts £63m Covent Garden office on the block

19 Jun 2025
Read