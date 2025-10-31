Green Street News - Homepage
CorporateContinental EuropeFinancingNordicsPeople

Citycon names chief financial officer

31 Oct 2025 | 07:19 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Hilik Attias succeeds acting finance head Eero Sihvonen

