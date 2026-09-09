NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeGermanyHotels & Leisure

Citygrove secures €83m loan for three German hotels

9 Sep 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, David Hatcher

Two assets are held in joint venture with Burlington Capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Road, Street

Bridges and Citygrove strike deal for £85m Nine Elms hotel project

29 Jan 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Five questions for CBRE's head of hotel investment Germany

13 Aug 2025
Read
Apartment Building, Architecture, Building

ActivumSG enters serviced apartments with plans for €500m platform

15 Jul 2025
Read
Indoors, Interior Design, Home Decor

Premier Inn secures new Berlin and Potsdam hotels

21 Feb 2025
Read