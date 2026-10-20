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RegenerationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastResidentialInvestment

Cityheart inks agreement for Stockton town centre regeneration

20 Oct 2026 | 12:57 | London | by May Agaran

Developer will work on a series of residential options for the town centre

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