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ResidentialLondonUK & Ireland

City's first co-living scheme secures £78m debt as funding hunt begins for second

21 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, Guy Montague-Jones

Bridges and Hub progress funding for Square Mile developments

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